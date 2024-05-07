"Neither against Muslims, nor Islam...": PM Modi asks community to introspect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his latest interview said his party is neither against Muslims, nor Islam. The statement came amid row over his 'infiltrators' remark during an election rally in Rajasthan.

In an interview to a news channel, the prime minister said the remark he made during the rally was not targeted at the Muslim community. "Neither we are against Muslim, nor Islam. This is not our work. Muslim community understands everything. When I end the tradition of triple-talaq, when I give Ayushman card or when I give Covid vaccine, Muslim sisters feels I am a genuine man who does not discriminate," he said, accusing the Congress of creating a feeling of persistent fear among minorities in India.

Related Articles

On being asked if he is against Muslims and Hindu-Muslim unity, Modi said, “When there was the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, our manifesto mentioned Ram Mandir, Article 370. When you speak about 100 percent, every community is included. There is a guarantee of social justice, secularism. Modi ensures that everyone gets everything."

Modi urged the community to introspect. “The country is moving forward. If your community is lagging, then what is the reason? Did you receive the benefit of government schemes during Congress rule?"

पहली बार, मैं मुस्लिम समुदाय से आत्ममंथन करने को कह रहा हूं।



आप यह सोचते रहेंगे कि सत्ता में किसे बिठाएंगे और किसे उतारेंगे, तो उसमें आप अपने बच्चों का भविष्य ही खराब करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/cOW6v7svAP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2024

“If you keep thinking about who to put in power and who to remove, you will only ruin the future of your children. The Muslim community is changing across the world," he added. Modi also accused the Congress of not respecting the Constitution. He stated that those who disrespect India's Constitution, have no right to say anything. “Shouldn't we create a spirit of Constitution in the country? It is not that the Constitution should be only for judges and lawyers. When I brought the proposal in Parliament to celebrate the Constitution Day, Kharge ji (Congress chief) himself opposed it, saying what was the need when we celebrate 26 January," he said.