'Neither Governor nor Revanth Reddy spent a day in jail...': BRS leader slams Soundararajan's 'Liberation of Telangana' speech

BRS leader Krishank on Friday slammed Telangana’s Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at a joint session of the Legislature, following which he got schooled by netizens.

"The people of Telangana have given a clear verdict to liberate themselves from 10 years of repression," she said.

“Telangana is breathing fresh air of freedom and liberty now. Telangana is liberated from autocratic rule and dictatorial tendencies,” she said, adding that people are already experiencing the change.

As a reaction, Krishank said on X platform: "Neither today’s Governor nor today’s Chief Minister spent a day in Jail during Telangana Agitation.. Both of them did not face a lathi blow,nor a tear gas shell, not even a police case .. Irony that the Governor’s speech is about Liberation of Telangana!!"

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader is referring to the agitation led by BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao in 2013 to demand Telangana be carved out of Andhra Pradesh.

The present government thanks all people, parties, leaders and the then UPA government and then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for creating a separate Telangana State in 2014, respecting the decades-old aspirations of the people, she said.

“On behalf of four crore Telangana people, the present government thanks Mrs Sonia Gandhi, then chairperson of UPA, for the key role she played in the process of creating Telangana into a separate state,” she said and paid tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the cause of Telangana statehood.

Meanwhile, netizens slammed Krishank for his post as Congress, to which current CM Revanth Reddy belongs, was responsible for bringing Telangana into existence.

Some asked him what has the KCR government done for the 1,200 people who died for the Telangana cause.

How many of BRS cabinet ministers went to jail? How many of KCR Family lost their life or even got hurt in Telangana agitation. Where are those 1200 people’s families who lost their life for Telangana.

What Sabita, Talasani, Mallareddy, Gadhi etc done in Agitation?? — Aravind (@ArviBharat) December 15, 2023

How many BRS Ministers went to jail and was there in Telangana Agitation? — Arvind Patil (@ArvindP54272056) December 15, 2023

BRS lost because of you and ktr. You beliving that credit completely goes to k family and others are just to be forgotten. Stop this blind devotion — Shashank Deo↗ (@Shashank_Deo) December 15, 2023

Neither your cm cared about Telangana or any MLA ... Without national party did we have got Telangana ?? — Amit Dadhich (@amitblues123) December 15, 2023

The Congress government will identify the families of those who sacrificed their life for the cause of Telangana statehood and would allot them 250 sq yards of the house sites and also pay them an honorarium, she said.

On the Kaleshwaram Project, the Governor said: “We have promised people that we will order an inquiry into the irregularities committed and lack of quality and corruption in the construction of the Medigadda and Annaram Barrages of Kaleshwaram Project. Our action plan will be in this direction.”

Loans raised indiscriminately from every corporation during the previous regime have pushed the state into a financial mess and crisis, she said.

The greatest challenge before the government as on date is to improve the financial situation in the state on a war footing, she added.

In a separate post on X, Krishank asked Soundararajan if she ever "cared to ask those in Delhi to reconsider ITIR for Telangana State".

On July 29, 2023 Union minister of state for electronics and information technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, communicated to the Telangana government that the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project stands cancelled, triggering strong protests from the state.