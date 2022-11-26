New CCTV clip from Tihar Jail shows AAP minister meeting jail chief, guests

Bharatiya Janata Party has again released a CCTV video of jailed Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain where he can be seen hosting guests, including the now-suspended Tihar Jail superintendent. In the 10-minute video, Jain can be seen interacting with three people while resting on his bed. A few minutes later, Ajit Kumar, superintendent of jail number seven at that time, walks in and interacts with Jain. The video was recorded on September 12 around 8 pm.

BJP leaders shared the purported video of Jain meeting the jail superintendent on social media accounts just ahead of the civic elections in Delhi, and state polls in Gujarat.

“Have this new video of honest minister Jain. Jail superintendent’s attendance in the court of jail minister at 8 pm," Delhi BJP media cell head Harish Khurana tweeted and shared the CCTV camera footage.

Last week, the Delhi unit of BJP released another video where he was seen getting massages done and enjoying other special facilities in the jail. On Tuesday, Jain moved a special court seeking restrain on CCTV footage or details of Tihar Jail.

Reacting to the video, AAP leaders have said BJP has been trying to defame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ever since AAP launched its campaign in Delhi ahead of the civic polls.

AAP Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have accused the ruling party of misusing central agencies for its benefit and going after its leaders to harm them in polls.

Jain, 58, was arrested on May 30 by the Enforcement Directorate, which had initiated the money-laundering investigation in the case based on an FIR filed by the CBI on August 24, 2017. Last week, AAP leader Satyendar Jain's bail request was rejected by a Delhi court in the alleged money laundering case. This is for the second time Jain's bail plea was rejected by the court. In May this year, his bail plea was rejected citing that the allegations are serious.