Business Today
COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
News
LATEST
Politics
Telangana: 'Not even an MLA,' says BRS leader on police convoy for Revanth Reddy's brother; netizens say 'KCR's grandson did the same'

BRS' leader Krishank on Friday shared a video of new Telangana CM's brother Kondal Reddy traveling with a police convoy

Telangana: 'Not even an MLA,' says BRS leader on police convoy for Revanth Reddy's brother; netizens say 'KCR's grandson did the same'

BRS Leader Krishank on Friday shared a video on X platform (formerly Twitter) about new Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s brother Kondal Reddy going in a police convoy and it went viral instantly. 

"He is not a Minister, not even an MLA, But he is escorted by Police Vehicle… Because he is Chief Minister’s brother? Is this Congress’s Prajala Paalana (people's rule)?", asked the Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader on 'X'.

It later emerged that Kondal Reddy was going for a meeting with senior Congress leader Shabbir Ali in Kamareddy. Shabbir Ali lost his election from Nizamabad Urban to BJP candidate Dhanpal Suryanarayana. 

Social media users were divided over Krishank's post. Some netizens said a convoy for CM's brother is akin to "looting of public money". Some others said that this is no different from what happened in the previous regime. 

An X user shared a video of Himanshu, former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's grandson and son of former IT minister KT Rama Rao, visiting the Secretariat with his friends. 

"Power is misused in every Govt n wasted public money . Once we used to see Himanshu like this n now Revanth Family," said another X user. 

"Parties change, but the VVIP culture remains the same," quipped another X user. 

Published on: Dec 15, 2023, 2:57 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
