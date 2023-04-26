Operation Kaveri: IAF Garud Special Forces officer rescues girl child in war-torn Sudan

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Garud Special Forces officer was seen rescuing a girl child and carrying her to the C-130J Special Ops aircraft as India’s evacuation efforts in Sudan continue. The incident took place while evacuating Indian nationals from Sudan to Jeddah, news agency ANI reported.

The third batch comprising 135 Indians left Sudan for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday early morning. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan received the second batch of 148 evacuated Indians as the first C-130J aircraft reached Jeddah Airport.

An Indian Air Force Garud Special Forces officer carrying a child to the C-130J Special Ops aircraft while evacuating Indian nationals from Sudan to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. India has deployed its military planes and warships to rescue Indians from there pic.twitter.com/2xQBxje2VS — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

Naval vessel INS Sumedha also reached the Jeddah port with 278 passengers. India launched Operation Kaveri and deployed its rescue planes and warships to rescue stranded Indians from the conflict-torn African nation.

In another development, the United Nations special envoy to Sudan, Volker Perthes said: “There is yet no unequivocal sign that either (side) is ready to seriously negotiate, suggesting that both think that securing a military victory over the other is possible”.

The country also reported acute shortages of food, clean water, medicines, and fuel and limited communications and electricity due to the fighting, Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said. This also led to skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.

He added many homes, hospitals, and other public facilities were damaged or destroyed in areas near the Army headquarters. The airport in Khartoum was also destroyed during the fighting.

Fierce fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 15. Both the parties agreed to a a 72-hour ceasefire beginning on Tuesday after negotiations mediated by the US and the Saudi Arabia.

At least 459 people have lost their lives so far whereas thousands more have reportedly fled Sudan and neighbouring countries.

(With ANI inputs)

