'Opposing Sanatan Dharma has sunk the party': Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam as party trails in Assembly polls

As BJP is making massive strides in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam took a dig at his own party by saying that opposing Sanatan Dharma has sunk the Congress.

“Opposing Sanatan (Dharma) has sunk the party. This country has never accepted caste-based politics…This is the curse of opposing Sanatan (Dharma),” Krishnam told ANI.

#WATCH | On Congress trailing in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, party leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, "Opposing Sanatan (Dharma) has sunk the party. This country has never accepted caste-based politics...This is the curse of opposing Sanatan (Dharma)." pic.twitter.com/rertLLlzMS — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

Speaking further on the Assembly election results, Acharya Pramod Krishnam stated that it is not the Congress that has been defeated, but rather those Vampanthi (Leftist) leaders... who are in the party and taking its vision down a leftist road.

"Congress used to be known as the party of Gandhiji... Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram... and now its known as a party which is against the Sanatan Dharma... if Congress does not throw these leftist leaders out of the party then it would become like AIMIM," Acharya Pramod said.

Meanwhile, as per the latest figures available with the Election Commission, the BJP was leading in 155 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress was ahead in 68 seats. The BJP is also leading in Rajasthan on 119 seats whereas the Congress is leading on 64 seats at present.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP surpassed the Congress, taking 55 seats to the grand old party's 33. In Telangana, Congress was leading in 65 seats, while BRS stood at 41.

Furthermore, celebrations will begin at around 5 p.m. on Sunday at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. According to sources quoted by India Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the BJP headquarters at 06:30 p.m.

Also Read: ‘Janta janardan ki jai’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan confident that BJP will form govt in MP