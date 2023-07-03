'Original gaddaars backstabbed us...': Aaditya Thackeray after Ajit Pawar, 8 NCP MLAs switch sides 

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday took aim at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP lawmakers joined the BJP-Shinde Sena government in the state. Thackeray said in his tweet labelled the MLAs of the BJP-Shinde Sena government as 'gaddaars' or backstabbers and claimed they backstabbed Shiv Sena (UBT) on the pretext that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders and ministers didn’t let them work.

These lawmakers supported the Eknath Shinde-led mutiny against the Uddhav Thackeray-led erstwhile Shiv Sena, which eventually led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Thackeray, who is a lawmaker from Mumbai’s Worli constituency, tweeted: “The original Gaddaars dreaming desperately of a cabinet berth today, sat there watching 9 others take the oath, but none could be ministers again”. He further said those very people were sworn in as Cabinet ministers on Sunday, were earlier referred to as roadblocks.

He said: “The original Gaddaars backstabbed us on the pretext that NCP leaders and ministers from their districts didn’t let them work. Today, the same ones from NCP blamed for being roadblocks, be it in Raigad or Nashik or other districts, were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers… those original Gaddaars complaining against them had to quietly welcome them!”

Without going into the depths of the dirty politics currently underway in our state, a few crucial points to note:



1) The failed double engine government in Maharashtra now has a third wheel.



Now it’s over a year but the original Gaddaars dreaming desperately of a cabinet… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 2, 2023

In a dramatic development on Sunday afternoon, Ajit Pawar ditched the opposition coalition MVA and joined the NDA. NCP lawmakers including Chhagan Bhujbal, former Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Dharmarao Atram, Aditi Tatkare, Anil Patil, Hasan Mushrif, and Sanjay Bansode also took the oath at Raj Bhawan on Sunday.

Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, sharing the post with Devendra Fadnavis. After joining the NDA, Ajit Pawar said he has all the numbers and the MLAs with him. He said: “We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors also. The majority is given importance in a democracy. Our party is 24 years old and young leadership should come forward”.

The lawmaker from Worli constituency further cited an interview with a Shiv Sena MLA and said induction of the NCP MLAs into the state Cabinet shows Eknath Shinde’s incompetence. He also said that the BJP and the Shinde Sena MLAs blamed the Shiv Sena for distancing from Hindutva by entering an alliance with the Congress and the NCP.

He further said: “What has the Mindhe gang and BJP distanced itself from today? Especially when their immoral and illegal alliance needed no legislative numbers to prove majority! It’s clear from today’s politics that the fight is going to be selfish vs principled. Those who have gone, have only gone for selfish reasons, and we will fight for selfless and principled politics!”

