Over 5,000 km in 36 hours across 7 Indian cities: PM Modis jam-packed schedule for April 24, 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day tour across the country, covering four different regions from April 24-25. The tour will begin in Delhi, followed by visits to Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and the Union Territory in the West before concluding in Delhi.

On the morning of April 24, PM Modi will start his journey from Delhi and travel approximately 500 kilometers to Khajuraho. From there, he will proceed to Rewa to participate in the National Panchayati Raj Day program. Upon completion, he will return to Khajuraho, travelling a distance of 280 kilometers.

The next stop on his itinerary is Kochi, covering an aerial distance of about 1,700 kilometers, where he will participate in the Yuvam Conclave. The following morning, PM Modi will travel from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram, covering a distance of approximately 190 kilometers. In Thiruvananthapuram, he will flag off the Vande Bharat Express and dedicate and lay the foundation stone for various projects.

The PM will then proceed to Silvassa via Surat, travelling a distance of about 1570 kilometers, where he will visit the NAMO medical college and dedicate and lay the foundation stone for various projects.

After Silvassa, he will head to Daman for the inauguration of Devka seafront, followed by a visit to Surat, covering about 110 kilometers. From Surat, he will return to Delhi, covering an additional 940 kilometers, concluding his two-day tour.

The Prime Minister's itinerary covers a staggering aerial distance of approximately 5,300 kilometers, which is over 2000 kilometers more than the length of India from north to south. This trip will be completed in just 36 hours, making for a busy schedule for the Prime Minister. PM's visit is expected to address important issues in each of the regions where he'll inaugurate key developmental projects.

