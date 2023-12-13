'This is wrong': Father of Manoranjan who caused Parliament security breach

The father of Manoranjan, who caused a security breach in Parliament on Wednesday, condemned the act by his son and said that this should not have been done. "This is wrong, nobody should do anything like that," said Devraj while speaking to news agency ANI. "If my son has done anything good, of course, I support him. But If he has done something wrong, I strongly condemn it. Let him be hanged if he has done something wrong for the society."

Manoranjan, an engineer by profession, was among two persons who on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke. The other person was identified as Sagar Sharma. They had entered the Parliament on a visitor's pass issued in the name of BJP MP from Mysore Pratap Simha.

Manoranjan D, 35, is a resident of Mysore, Karnataka. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Science from Vivekanand University in Bengaluru.

The two intruders jumped from public gallery number four at around 1 pm when the Zero hour was underway. They also shouted slogans like 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship will not be allowed), the police said.

Outside the Parliament also, two persons, including a woman, were detained for protesting using cans that released colour smoke. So far, four accused have been detained in connection with the incident.

Sources told India Today said that a preliminary investigation revealed all four knew each other. They had connected with each other on social media and had hatched the plan. According to sources, six people were involved in the conspiracy. Two individuals caused chaos inside the premises, while two others created disturbances outside. Two suspects are currently on the run, with authorities intensifying their search.

Sources indicate that all five individuals who arrived from outside Delhi had stayed together in Gurugram at the residence of a person identified as Lalit Jha. While the identities of the other five have been confirmed, the sixth person remains unidentified. According to agency insiders, the entire operation was meticulously planned.

(With inputs from Arvind Ojha)