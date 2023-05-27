Parliament Row: Complaint registered against Kejriwal, Kharge over alleged inciteful remarks against President Murmu

A complaint has been filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and several others for allegedly making inciteful comments on President Droupadi Murmu's caste while remarking on the inauguration of the new Parliament building, news agency ANI reported.

The complainant accused Kejriwal, Kharge, and others of creating "enmity among communities," and "distrust for the Government of India." in order to achieve their political goals. According to ANI, the complaint was filed under sections 121,153A,505, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Complaint filed against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and others for making incite-full statements citing caste of President Droupadi Murmu regarding the event of the inauguration of the new Parliament building with the intent to promote enmity… — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023

This development happens after the Supreme Court rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) urging President Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament building instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The petition came amid an escalating confrontation between the BJP-led Centre and some 20 opposition parties over who should inaugurate the new Parliament building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the building on May 28. Twenty opposition parties have decided to boycott the ceremony to protest the "sidelining" of the president. In a joint statement on Wednesday, 19 political parties said, "When the soul of democracy has been sucked out of Parliament, we find no value in a new building."

Congress chief Kharge recently alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government did not invite former President Ram Nath Kovind to the foundation-laying ceremony for the new Parliament, and now President Murmu has not been invited to its inauguration.

He accused the Centre of regularly violating "constitutional propriety" and claimed the President's Office had devolved into "tokenism."

Meanwhile, a team of roughly 70 Delhi Police officers has been deployed around the new Parliament building for the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building. ACP rank officers are monitoring through CCTV. Security will be deployed around the new Parliament building for 24 hours, ANI quoted Delhi Police Sources as saying.

On May 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video of the newly constructed Parliament and said that the new building will make every Indian proud.

“The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride,” the PM tweeted along with the video.

