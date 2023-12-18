Parliament winter session: Ashwini Vaishnaw introduces Telecommunications Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha

Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday introduced the draft Telecommunications Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha. The bill will allow the government to take over, manage, or suspend use of any or all telecom services or networks for national security reasons. This bill seeks to replace the 138-year-old Indian Telegraph Act which governs the telecom sector.

The bill, if passed, will remove the over-the-top (OTT) players or apps from the definition of telecommunication services. Platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram will remain out of the purview of telecom regulations.

The draft Telecommunications Bill, 2023 was cleared by the Cabinet in August this year. The draft Bill proposed to bring OTT or internet-based calling and messaging apps under the definition of telecommunications to enhance users' safety.

"On the occurrence of any public emergency, including disaster management, or in the interest of public safety, the Central Government or a State Government or any officer specially authorised in this behalf by the Central Government or a State Government, if satisfied that is necessary or expedient so to do, by notification-- (a) take temporary possession of any telecommunication service or telecommunication network from any authorised entity; or (b) provide for appropriate mechanism to ensure that messages of a user or group of users authorised for response and recovery during public emergency are routed on priority," the bill read.

The new bill, if passed, could give the government the power to waive off entry fees, license fee, penalty, etc. to ensure competition in the market, availability or continuity of telecom networks apart from national security reasons. It also proposes to relax some rules such as refund of fees for license, registration, etc. if a company surrenders its permit.

If the bill is passed, the administrative allocation of telecom spectrum will bypass auctions, thus, accelarating launch of services. The new bill will benefit players like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel's OneWeb, and Elon Musk's Starlink.

Meanwhile, the lower house was adjourned twice due to the protests by Opposition MPs, who were demanding a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Parliament security breach issue.

In a major security breach on December 13, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery while proceedings were on, released coloured smoke and shouted slogans, before they were overpowered by MPs. Two others were arrested were detained outside the Parliament complex for protesting.

The Lok Sabha was first adjourned till 12 pm as opposition members continued with sloganeering and showing placards. As the House reassembled at 12 noon, Lok Sabha chair Rajendra Agarwal took up the papers to be tabled. Agarwal asked opposition members to go back to their seats and not show placards.

“Do not force the chair to take action against you,” Agrawal told protesting members before adjourning the House till 2 pm.

(With inputs from Aishwarya Paliwal, PTI)

