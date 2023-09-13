Parliament's special session: CEC and ECs Appointment Bill, 3 other Bills likely to be passed

The government on Wednesday listed a special discussion on Parliament's journey of 75 years starting from the Samvidhan Sabha on the first day of the five-day special session of Parliament beginning September 18.

During the session, the government has also listed the bill on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners to be taken up for consideration and passage. The bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha during the last Monsoon session.

''Discussion on 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings''' will be held on September 18 besides other formal business like laying of papers.

The other listed business for Lok Sabha includes The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, already passed by Rajya Sabha on 3 August 2023.

Besides, The Post Office Bill, 2023 has also been listed in the Lok Sabha business, according to an official bulletin. The bill was earlier introduced in Rajya Sabha on 10 August 2023.

A meeting of the floor leaders of all political parties has been convened on September 17, a day before the start of a five-day Parliament session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

Ahead of the parliament session from the 18th of this month, an all-party floor leaders meeting has been convened on the 17th at 4.30 PM. The invitation for the same has been sent to concerned leaders through email.

The invitation for the meeting has been sent to all concerned leaders through e-mail, Joshi posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

On August 31, Joshi had announced a ''special session'' of Parliament for five days from September 18, but did not spell out any specific agenda for it.

''Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,'' Joshi had posted on X.

With no specific agenda announced so far for the session, speculations have been doing the rounds if it could be about women's reservation bill, uniform civil code, simultaneous polls or other subjects.

It is also expected that the Parliament proceedings will move from the old building to the new one during this session.

Opposition parties have slammed the government for not spelling out the agenda of the session even with just a few days left for its commencement.