Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party shares photo of actor-politician and his wife amid divorce rumours

Amid rumours of Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan separating from his third wife Anna Lezhneva, Jana Sena Party posted a picture of their leader and his wife together at their Hyderabad residence.

There were rumours that the couple have been living separately and some reports even said that Anna has moved to either Singapore or Dubai with their kids, a son named Mark Shankar Pawanovich and a daughter named Polena Anjana Pawanova.

Putting an end to all rumours, the official Twitter handle of Pawan Kalyan-founded Jana Sena Party posted a picture of the couple to quell such rumours.

"Janasena Party presidents Mr. Pawan Kalyan and Mrs. Anna Konidela participated in the puja held at their residence in Hyderabad on the occasion of the successful completion of the first stage of the Varahi Vijaya Yatra. Sri Pawan Kalyan and Mrs. Anna Konidela performed these charitable duties scientifically. In a few days, the next phase of the Varahi Vijaya Yatra will begin. Mr. Pawan Kalyan will soon reach Mangalagiri to participate in the preparatory meetings for this," tweeted Jana Sena Party.

జనసేన పార్టీ అధ్యక్షులు శ్రీ పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ గారు, శ్రీమతి అనా కొణిదెల గారు - వారాహి విజయ యాత్ర తొలి దశ దిగ్విజయంగా పూర్తి చేసుకొన్న సందర్భంగా హైదరాబాద్ లోని తమ నివాసంలో నిర్వహించిన పూజాదికాలలో పాల్గొన్నారు. శాస్త్రోక్తంగా చేపట్టిన ఈ ధార్మిక విధులను శ్రీ పవన్ కళ్యాణ్, శ్రీమతి అనా… pic.twitter.com/x3WJ5iUtQv — JanaSena Party (@JanaSenaParty) July 5, 2023

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva became a couple when they fell in love during the Teen Maar shooting. They got married in December 2013 in an intimate ceremony. Pawan Kalyan has various movies in different stages of production. Later this month, he has Bro up for release, which also stars his nephew Sai Dharam Tej. He's also shooting for OG, Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Anna was not present at the recent engagement ceremony of Varun Tej (son of Kalyan's elder brother) and actress Lavanya Tripathi, nor during Pawan Kalyan's recent puja before the beginning of his Varahi Yatra.

Varahi refers to a specially designed vehicle that he has been traveling in ahead of the 2024 assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.

Kalyan asked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to rule properly or else he will make the YSR Congress Party chief sit on the floor one day.

The Jana Sena managed to win just one Assembly seat through Rapaka Varaprasad in the 2019 polls. Varaprasad, however, went on to support the YSRCP.



