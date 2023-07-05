scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Politics
Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party shares photo of actor-politician and his wife amid divorce rumours

Feedback

Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party shares photo of actor-politician and his wife amid divorce rumours

There were rumours that the couple have been living separately and some reports even said that Anna Lezhneva has moved to either Singapore or Dubai with their kids

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party shares photo of actor-politican and his wife amid divorce rumours Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party shares photo of actor-politican and his wife amid divorce rumours

Amid rumours of Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan separating from his third wife Anna Lezhneva, Jana Sena Party posted a picture of their leader and his wife together at their Hyderabad residence. 

There were rumours that the couple have been living separately and some reports even said that Anna has moved to either Singapore or Dubai with their kids, a son named Mark Shankar Pawanovich and a daughter named Polena Anjana Pawanova.

Putting an end to all rumours, the official Twitter handle of Pawan Kalyan-founded Jana Sena Party posted a picture of the couple to quell such rumours.

"Janasena Party presidents Mr. Pawan Kalyan and Mrs. Anna Konidela participated in the puja held at their residence in Hyderabad on the occasion of the successful completion of the first stage of the Varahi Vijaya Yatra. Sri Pawan Kalyan and Mrs. Anna Konidela performed these charitable duties scientifically. In a few days, the next phase of the Varahi Vijaya Yatra will begin. Mr. Pawan Kalyan will soon reach Mangalagiri to participate in the preparatory meetings for this," tweeted Jana Sena Party.

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva became a couple when they fell in love during the Teen Maar shooting. They got married in December 2013 in an intimate ceremony. Pawan Kalyan has various movies in different stages of production. Later this month, he has Bro up for release, which also stars his nephew Sai Dharam Tej. He's also shooting for OG, Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Anna was not present at the recent engagement ceremony of Varun Tej (son of Kalyan's elder brother) and actress Lavanya Tripathi, nor during Pawan Kalyan's recent puja before the beginning of his Varahi Yatra.

Varahi refers to a specially designed vehicle that he has been traveling in ahead of the 2024 assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.

Kalyan asked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to rule properly or else he will make the YSR Congress Party chief sit on the floor one day.

The Jana Sena managed to win just one Assembly seat through Rapaka Varaprasad in the 2019 polls. Varaprasad, however, went on to support the YSRCP.


 

Published on: Jul 05, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement