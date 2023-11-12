‘Please beta neeche aaiye’: PM Modi requests woman to climb down from pole at Telangana rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to pause his speech at a rally in Telangana to request a woman climbing up a structure that had lights on to come down. He requested the woman to climb down and said that he would listen to everything she has to say. “I have come here for you,” he told the woman who can be seen saying something – although it is not clear what – to the prime minister.

“Beta aap neeche aaiye. Beta dekhiye yeh taar ki sthiti waise bhi theek nahin hai. Please beta neeche aaiye. Mai aap ki baat sununga, baithiye beta. Beta neeche aaiye please. Wahan par short circuit hai beta…nahin beta yeh theek nahin hai. Beta yahaan aisa karne sa laabh nahin hoga…mai yahaan aapke liye aaya hoon (Please come down, child. That pole is not strong enough. Please climb down. I will listen to you, please sit down. Please climb down. There could be short circuit there…this is not right. There is no point of doing such things here…I have come here for you),” said PM Modi frantically from the stage, as the woman clad in a white suit continued to climb the tower.

The woman later agreed and climbed down after PM Modi assured her that he would address her issues. The police are reportedly verifying the incident.

PM Modi was in Hyderabad to address a meeting organised by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS), a community organisation of Madigas, one of the biggest constituents of Scheduled Castes in Telugu states.

At the same event, MRPS leader Manda Krishna Madiga got emotional on the stage as PM Modi arrived to address the public rally. PM Modi then held Madiga’s hands and consoled him as he wiped his tears.

PM Modi said that the Madiga community has been betrayed for 10 years by the Telangana government. He said that he would like to apologise for the ‘sins’ committed by other parties. PM Modi promised to constitute a committee to empower Madigas at the event.

