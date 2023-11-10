'Let’s make Diwali about the hard work of 140 crore Indians...': PM Modi raises vocal for local pitch on Dhanteras

On the occasion of Dhanteras 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped up the "vocal for local" call urging people to purchase products which have been made in India.

He asked people to make this Diwali about the hard work of 140 crore Indians.

Responding to Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's shoutout to vocal for local mission, PM Modi wrote, "It is due to the creativity and relentless spirit of entrepreneurs that we can be #VocalForLocal and further India’s progress. May this festival herald an Aatmanirbhar Bharat!"

Indeed, let’s make this Diwali about the hard work of 140 crore Indians.



It is due to the creativity and relentless spirit of entrepreneurs that we can be #VocalForLocal and further India’s progress.



May this festival herald an Aatmanirbhar Bharat! https://t.co/RgWJW6ZHGh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2023

A few days back, PM Modi has asked people to buy products made locally and post a selfie with it. This Diwali, let us celebrate India’s entrepreneurial and creative spirit with #VocalForLocal threads on NaMo app, he wrote.

"Buy products which have been made locally and then post a selfie with the product or the maker on the NaMo App. Invite your friends and family to join your thread and spread the spirit of positivity," PM Modi said.

He urged people to use the power of digital media to support local talent, encourage the creativity of fellow Indians and keep the country's traditions thriving.

Meanwhile, the PM also wished people of the country on the occasion of Dhanteras. He wrote, "Many congratulations to all my family members of the country on Dhanteras, a festival symbolizing health, happiness and prosperity. I wish that by the grace of Lord Dhanvantari, all of you always remain healthy, prosperous and happy, so that the determination of a developed India continues to get new energy."

The National President of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), BC Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal have predicted an estimated trade volume of Rs 50 thousand crore this Dhanteras.

Khandelwal, in his post on X, formerly known as Twitter, called on the people to patronise the various women entrepreneurs.

"Full support of 9 crore businessmen @CAITIndia of the country in the call of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji this Diwali #VocalForLocal and the appeal #NaariSeKharidaari of Union Minister Smt @smritiirani ji. We are providing the country's market to all the women entrepreneurs, from small diyas to those running boutiques. You too should shop from women and visit their homes too #Diwali2023," he said.

Also Read: ‘Diwali’ and ‘Pooja’ domains being exploited by online scams; see tips to help you stay safe