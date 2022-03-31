PM Modi bids farewell to 72 retiring Rajya Sabha members

Prime Minister Narendra Modi bade farewell to 72 retiring members of Rajya Sabha. Speaking at the upper house, PM Modi urged the members to ‘come again’. “Our Rajya Sabha members have a lot of experience… and sometimes experience has more power than academic knowledge. We will say to the retiring members 'come again',” he said.

The Prime Minister added that the Rajya Sabha has contributed a lot to the lives of its members. “We have spent a long time in this Parliament. This House has contributed a lot to our lives, more than we have contributed to it. The experience gathered as a member of this House should be taken to all four directions of the country,” he added.

Some of the retiring members include names like Ranee Narah, Ripun Bora, Anand Sharma, AK Antony, K Somaprasad, MV Shreyams Kumar, Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Naresh Gujral, Dr. Subramanian Swamy, Dr. Narendra Jadhav, Suresh Gopi, MC Mary Kom, Roopa Ganguly, Swapan Dasgupta, who will retire in April.

Jairam Ramesh, Nirmala Sitharaman, KC Ramamurthy, Suresh Prabhu, YS Chowdary, TG Venkatesh, V Vijayasai Reddy, Chhaya Verma, Ram Vichar Netam, MJ Akbar, Vivek K Tankha, Sampatiya Uikey, will retire in June.

Piyush Goyal, P. Chidambaram, Praful Patel, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Mahesh Poddar, Dr. Vikas Mahatme, Sanjay Raut, Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe will retire in July.

