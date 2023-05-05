PM Modi cites 'The Kerala Story' in Karnataka's Ballari, accuses Congress of standing with terrorists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cited the controversial movie ‘The Kerala Story’ while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Ballari ahead of the assembly elections on May 10.

"'The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy and is based on what happens in that beautiful state. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design. Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank," said BJP's Modi.

"I am surprised to see that Congress has succumbed to terrorism for the sake of its vote bank. Can such a party ever save Karnataka? In the atmosphere of terror, the industry, IT industry, agriculture, farming and glorious culture here will be destroyed. Security system, law and order is the most important requirement to make Karnataka number one state of country. It is equally important for Karnataka to remain free from terrorism. BJP has always been tough against terrorism. But Congress gets stomach ache whenever action is taken on terrorism," said PM Modi.

The movie 'The Kerala Story' film sheds light into how terrorism is corroding the society of Kerala.



And now, the Congress is supporting those elements who are defending terrorism by trying to ban this film.



- PM Shri @narendramodi#ModiWinningKarnataka — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 5, 2023

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Friday refused to stay the release of the controversial multi-lingual film 'The Kerala Story' and said the trailer does not contain anything offensive to any particular community as a whole.

A bench of Justices N Nagaresh and Sophy Thomas noted the submission made by the producers that they do not intend to retain an ''offending teaser'' which contained a statement that ''32,000 women'' from Kerala were converted and joined a terrorist organisation.

Justice Nagaresh, who dictated the order said that going through the trailers of the movie, ''we find that the trailer does not contain anything offensive to any particular community as a whole.'' The court said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has examined the movie and found that it is suitable for public exhibition.

The Kerala High Court also noted that the producers have published a disclaimer along with the movie which specifically says that the film has fictionalised and is a dramatised version of events and that the film doesn't claim accuracy or factuality of historic events. ''In view of the disclaimer also, we are not inclined to pass an interim order restraining the respondents from exhibiting the film as such. In view of the above and taking into consideration the statement made by the producer that the producer does not intend to retain the offending teaser in their social media handles, no further orders are necessary in this petition at this stage,'' the court said. The High Court was hearing a batch of petitions which sought to set aside the certificate for public display given to the movie by the Censor board among other pleas including to ban it.

The petitions contended that the movie ''falsely portrayed'' certain facts which had resulted in ''insulting'' the people of Kerala, and sought a stay on the movie's impending release.

'The Kerala Story' starring Adah Sharma was released in cinemas on Friday and is portrayed as ''unearthing'' the events behind ''approximately 32,000 women'' allegedly going missing from Kerala.

According to the CPI(M) and the Congress in Kerala, the film falsely claims that 32,000 women got converted and radicalised and were deployed in terror missions in India and the world.

With inputs from PTI