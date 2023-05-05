'The Kerala Story’ row: Kerala HC refuses to stop film's release; controversial claim to be removed from teaser

The Kerala Story news: The Kerala High Court on Friday refused to stay the release of the contentious film The Kerala Story. The High Court bench comprising Justices N Nagaresh and Mohammed Nias CP said the secular Kerala society will accept the movie for what it is. The court also asked the petitioners that how can a movie which claims to be a fictional account create sectarianism and conflict in society. The court also sought information on the trailer of the film.

The Kerala High Court was quoted as saying by news agency ANI: “Nothing will happen just because the film is screened. The teaser of the film was released in November. What was offensive in the film? What is wrong in saying that Allah is the only God? The country gives the citizen the right to believe in their religion and God and spread it. What was offensive in the trailer?”

The Kerala HC bench was responding to a batch of petitions that sought the cancellation of the censor certificate of the film. Petitioners said the film would poison the minds of innocent people. They also said no agency has yet confirmed the existence of ‘Love Jihad’ in the state.

The bench further said that references against other communities have been made in many films before. The Kerala HC said: “So many movies have already come out about such organisations. There have been references against Hindu monks and Christian priests in many films before. Did you see all this in the way of fiction? What is so special now? How does this movie create sectarianism and conflict in the society?”

The court said the trailer contains nothing offensive to any particular community. It also said an authority like the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has watched the movie and found it suitable for publication. Producer of the movie Vipul Amrutlal Shah has agreed to remove the portion of the film’s teaser which claimed that more than 32,000 women from Kerala were recruited to ISIS.

Shah told the Kerala High Court that the portion will soon be removed from their social media accounts. Given the backlash, the makers withdrew the 32,0000 figure and called it a story of three women from Kerala in its trailer description on YouTube.

The Kerala Story focuses on the alleged forced conversion of young women to Islam in Kerala before inducting them to the militant Islamist outfit ISIS. The movie released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in theatres across India on May 5. The film stars Adah Sharma, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani and Yogita Bihani in lead roles.

(With agency inputs)

