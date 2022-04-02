PM Modi, Nepalese PM Deuba flag off India-Nepal rail link

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba jointly inaugurated the India-Nepal rail service on Saturday. Deuba, who is on his fifth visit to India, met PM Modi and held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.



Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted, "A landmark in cross-border connectivity. PM @narendramodi and PM @SherBDeuba of Nepal flagged off the inaugural run of the first broad-gauge passenger rail link between the two countries."



A landmark in cross-border connectivity.



PM @narendramodi and PM @SherBDeuba of Nepal flagged off the inaugural run of the first broad-gauge passenger rail link between the two countries.



Watch a short video on the rail link: pic.twitter.com/1Om6PADr5p — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 2, 2022

PM Modi held extensive talks with his visiting Nepalese counterpart, covering various key facets of close neighbourly ties between the two countries. Deuba, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived in New Delhi on Friday on a three-day visit.



"A renewed opportunity to deepen the special ties of friendship and cooperation between our two countries," Bagchi had said on Twitter ahead of the Modi-Deuba talks.

Also Read: Scott Morrison, Sher Bahadur Deuba, other world leaders greet PM Modi on India's 75th Independence Day



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Deuba on Friday evening.



It is Deuba's first bilateral visit abroad after becoming prime minister in July last year for a fifth time following a spell of political turmoil in Kathmandu.



He had visited India in each of his four earlier stints as the prime minister of Nepal. His last visit to India in his capacity as the prime minister was in 2017.