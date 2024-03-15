PM Modi says ruling DMK insulted former CM Jayalalithaa, other women in state

PM Narendra Modi on Friday said that the ruling DMK workers had misbehaved with former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Addressing a rally in Kanyakumari, he accused the MK Stalin-led party and the Congress of "cheating and insulting women" in the state.

"The workers of the DMK and Congress only know how to cheat and insult women. The people of Tamil Nadu know how the workers of the DMK behaved with former state CM J Jayalalithaa. They do politics in the name of women. DMK leaders also questioned our move to bring the Women's Reservation Bill," he said.

He further said the DMK was an enemy of the future and culture of Tamil Nadu. He said the MK Stalin-led government tried to stop the telecast of the Ayodhya event on January 22.

"But the DMK government tried to stop the telecast of the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony. On this Supreme Court had to reprimand the Tamil Nadu government...They also didn't like the installation of the Sengol in the new parliament...It is our government which cleared the way for the Jallikattu," he added.

Attacking the Opposition, PM Modi said the DMK and Congress wanted to come to power to 'loot' people and alleged that the DMK was the 'biggest beneficiary' of the 2G Spectrum scam.

He said the BJP has development initiatives to showcase to people, while opposition bloc INDIA has only 'scams.'