PM Modi to visit Germany for G7 Summit on June 26-27 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Germany for the G7 Summit on June 26-27 on the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. PM Modi is likely to speak in two sessions in the G7 summit that comprise issues like environment, food security, health, gender equality and democracy.

Democracies like Argentina, Senegal, Indonesia and South Africa have also been invited in an attempt “to strengthen international collaboration on these important issues.” Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the G7 countries on the sidelines of the summit, as per an MEA release.

The release stated, “The invitation of the G7 summit is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership ”The Prime Minister’s last visit to Germany was in May this year for attending the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), a unique biennial format that India conducts with Germany.

After the G7 summit, PM Modi will travel to the UAE on June 28 to pay his condolences on the death of the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi ruler His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Prime Minister Modi will depart from the UAE on the night of June 28.