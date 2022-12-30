PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passes away: Gautam Adani, Bhupendra Patel attend funeral

Heeraben Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother who died early this morning, has been cremated in Gandhinagar. Industrialist and chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani reached the cremation ground in Gandhinagar, and was seen paying tribute beside PM Modi. Besides, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel was also present at the crematorium in Gandhinagar.

PM Modi reached Gandhinagar early this morning and performed the last rites. The prime minister and his brother Somabhai Modi were seen paying their respects to her mortal remains before the former lit the pyre.



PM Modi, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and others participating in the cremation of Heeraben Modi. pic.twitter.com/FsuT3vzFBv December 30, 2022

Heeraben Modi lived with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village near Gandhinagar. Heeraben, or Heeraba as she was fondly called, was hospitalised in U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad due to ill health on Wednesday. As per doctors, Heeraba was recovering well on Thursday. The prime minister had rushed to Ahmedabad to see his mother and stayed there for an hour and a half. Her health deteriorated and she breathed her last at around 3.30 am.

Posting a tribute to his mother, the Prime Minister wrote: “A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

Earlier in the day, many political leaders expressed grief and paid tribute to PM Modi’s mother.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he is saddened by the sudden news of Heeraba’s death. “The news of the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Hira Ba is extremely sad. At this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences and love to him and his family."

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी की माताजी, श्रीमती हीरा बा के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है।



इस मुश्किल समय में, मैं उन्हें और उनके परिजनों को अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं और प्यार व्यक्त करता हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 30, 2022

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too mourned the loss of Prime Minister's mother. She tweeted: "Received the sad news of the death of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mother. May God give place to the departed pious soul at the holy feet and give courage to Shri @narendramodi ji and all his family members in these moments of pain."

प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी की माता जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला।



ईश्वर दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें एवं श्री @narendramodi जी और उनके परिवार के समस्त सदस्यों को पीड़ा के इन क्षणों में साहस दें।



ॐ शांति! — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 30, 2022

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took to Twitter to pay his condolences on the demise of PM Modi’s mother Heeraba. “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Narendra Modiji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief,” he said.

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi.



My heartfelt condolences to Sri @narendramodi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief. — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 30, 2022

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee too paid her tribute and prayed for Heeraben Modi's eternal peace.