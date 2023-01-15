PM Modi's roadshow in Delhi tomorrow: Traffic advisory issued; check details here

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in the national capital on Monday, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory to commuters for the smooth movement of vehicles.

Modi's roadshow is actually part of a two-day BJP national executive meeting. The show will be held in about a 1-kilometre stretch and feature some cultural performances.

In the view of the roadshow, some of the roads such as Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to GPO Both Carriageways), Jai Singh Road, Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg), Rafi Marg (R/A Rail Bhawan to Sansad Marg), Jantar Mantar Road, Imtiaz Khan Marg and Bangla Sahib Lane will be closed from 2:30 pm to 5 pm on Monday.

It must be noted that Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) roadshow is expected to have mass public participation on January 16 and is scheduled to begin from 3 pm onwards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also join the roadshow and special traffic arrangements will be in place to ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of the roadshow route, the traffic advisory said.

Traffic Advisory



Traffic on the following roads and stretches will be affected as Bhartiya Janta Party is organising a roadshow having mass participation on 16.1.2023 from 1500hrs onwards.



Pls plan your commute accordingly. pic.twitter.com/dwTW2g8p6G — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 15, 2023

Roads that will remain affected

Some of the routes that are expected to experience a heavy volume of traffic are Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Minto Road, Park Street/Shankar Road, Mandir Marg, Janpath, DDU Marg, Talkatora road, among others.

Roads such as Raisina Road, Panchkuain Road, Tolstoy Road, Firozeshah Road, DBG Road, Chelmsford Road, and others will also witness heavy traffic tomorrow.

Traffic diversion

The traffic will be diverted from Gol Dak Khana, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, Windsor, Rail Bhawan, Outer CC-Sansad Marg Junction, Raisina Road-Jantar Mantar Road Junction, Janpath/Tolstoy Road Junction and Tolstoy road KG Marg.

Instructions for the general public

- People are advised to avoid the above-mentioned roads or stretches and the area where the roadshow will be taken out.

- Avoid public transport to help decongestion of roads.

- Park your vehicles only in designated parking lots.

- Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to the normal flow of traffic.

- In case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the Police.

