PM Narendra Modi turns lyricist for Tanishk Bagchi and Dhvani Bhanushali's song Garbo, Kangana Ranaut hails it as 'inspiring'

Engaging the populace in a different light, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned lyrics for the popular music duo, Tanishk Bagchi and Dhvani Bhanushali's song, aptly named Garbo, a new Navratri song.

Bhanushali took to X to express her admiration for the written piece by the PM and her intention to create a song blending Bagchi's musical distinctiveness and the cultural essence of Garba.

“Dear @narendramodi Ji, Tanishk Bagchi and I loved Garba penned by you and we wanted to make a song with a fresh rhythm, composition and flavour. @Jjust_Music helped us bring this song and video to life, ” She wrote to PM Modi.

Dear @narendramodi Ji, #TanishkBagchi and I loved Garba penned by you and we wanted to make a song with a fresh rhythm, composition and flavour. @Jjust_Music helped us bring this song and video to life.



Watch here - https://t.co/WSYdPImzSJ pic.twitter.com/yoZnhEyzC4 — Dhvani Bhanushali (@dhvanivinod) October 14, 2023

While responding to the post, PM Narendra Modi said, “Thank you @dhvanivinod, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of @Jjust_Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories. I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will share during Navratri...”

Thank you @dhvanivinod, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of @Jjust_Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories. I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will… https://t.co/WAALGzAfnc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2023

Heralding the spirit of revival and celebration, Garbo has truly encapsulated the authentic and time-honoured culture of Gujarat in the Navaratri celebration. Elevating this festive experience, popular vocalist Dhvani Bhanushali lent her alluring voice to the traditional renditions. Surprisingly, the verses were beautifully penned by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, giving it a patriotic flavour along with a touch of cultural nostalgia.

Kangana Ranaut liked the song and called PM Modi inspirational in her reaction. “How beautiful, whether it’s Atal Ji’s poems or @narendramodi Ji’s songs/poems and storytelling, always heartwarming to see our tough heroes indulging in the beauty and tenderness of art. Navratri 2023 garba. Very inspiring for all artists," she wrote on X.

How beautiful, whether it’s Atal ji’s poems or @narendramodi ji’s songs/poems and story telling, always heart warming to see our tough heroes indulging in the beauty and tenderness of art #Navratri2023 #garba

Very inspiring for all artists 🥰🙏 https://t.co/AaFPo0SwIX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 14, 2023

Social media platforms exploded with mixed reactions to a presentation that featured Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. It created a buzz among netizens. One viewer remarked in YouTube’s comment section, "I am shocked by the name in the video – Narendra Modi," clearly amazed by the creation. It also elicited admiration from numerous viewers who expressed their sentiments with enthusiastic commentaries. One user simply responded, "Waah Modi ji waah," a phrase denoting astonishment and admiration in Hindi. Other observers provided more succinct feedback, with one specifically saying, "Very nice.".

