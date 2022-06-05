PM to inaugurate iconic week of Finance, Corporate Affairs ministries on June 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the "Iconic Week Celebrations" of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on June 6, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The "iconic week" is being celebrated as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (AKAM) from June 6 to June 11.

The Prime Minister will also launch the national portal for credit-linked government schemes - Jan Samarth Portal. This is a one-stop digital portal linking government credit schemes. It's a first of its kind platform which directly connects beneficiaries to lenders, explained the Prime Minister's Office in an official statement.

The PMO further explained that the main purpose of Jan Samarth portal is to encourage inclusive growth and development of various sectors by guiding and providing them with the right type of government benefits through simple and easy digital processes. The portal ensures end to end coverage of all the linked schemes.

PM Modi will also inaugurate a digital exhibition which traces the journey of the Finance and Corporate Affairs ministries over the past eight years.

"Prime Minister will also release special series of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 coins. These special series of coins will have the theme of the logo of AKAM and will also be easily identifiable to the visually impaired persons," noted the PMO statement.

The programme will also be organised simultaneously at 75 locations across the country and each location will be connected through virtual mode with the main venue.

