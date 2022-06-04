PM Modi to attend programme on ‘Save Soil Movement’ on June 5

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a programme on 'Save Soil Movement' at Vigyan Bhawan on June 5 at 11:00 am. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering during the programme.

'Save Soil Movement' is a global movement to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it, explained the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in an official statement.

The movement was started by Sadhguru in March 2022, who embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries, the PMO added. June 5 marks the 75th day of the 100-day journey.

"Prime Minister's participation in the programme will be reflective of the shared concerns and commitment towards improving the health of soil in India," noted the PMO.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 3 inaugurated the ground-breaking ceremony of the third Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit and laid the foundation stone for 1,406 projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crore.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the projects encompass diverse sectors like agriculture and allied industry, IT and electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharma, tourism, defence & aerospace, and handloom & textiles, among others.

