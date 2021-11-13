Railways to resume pre-COVID regular train services

The Indian Railways has decided to resume regular trains with pre-COVID fares, discontinue the 'special' tag for all express and mail trains, and get back to pre-pandemic ticket fares with immediate effect.

The move comes as much-needed relief to commuters nearly 20 months after the pandemic disrupted its operations. According to a circular issued by the Railway Board on Friday, trains will run with their usual names, numbers and fares as applicable for the concerned travel classes and type of train. The decision is expected to bring down the present ticket prices by up to 30%.

Also Read: Railway ministry withdraws decision of 50% sharing of convenience fee on IRCTC

"Ministry of Railways have decided that all the regular timetabled trains which are presently operating as MSPC (mail/express special) & HSP (holiday special) train services, included in the working time table,2021, shall be operated with regular numbers and with fare and categorisations applicable," the Railway Board said in a letter to the principal chief commercial managers.

The board added that the second class of such trains (mail or express) shall continue to run as reserved except for any relaxation permitted in special cases.

"On already booked tickets in advance, no difference of fare either to be collected by Railways or any refund due to already booked passengers shall be permitted," the board added.

Also Read: IRCTC shares on a roller-coaster ride! Here's what experts say

The Railways were operating around 1,700 mail or express trains before the COVID-19 outbreak. These services were halted during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

However, the Railways started several train services, tagging them as special during the unlock process. Thus, the fares were also increased by up to 30%.

Since it takes two to three days for the Centre for Railways Information Systems (CRIS) to make the required changes in its software, the implementation of the new decision may materialise post the completion of the upgradation process.

The Railways has also clarified that it will neither charge any additional charge nor would give any refund on the already booked tickets.