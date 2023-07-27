‘Your office removed my pre-scheduled speech,’ says Rajasthan CM Gehlot ahead of PM Modi’s visit; PMO responds

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Prime Minister’s Office, on Thursday, clashed over the issue of invitation to the CM for the PM’s programme in the state. PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Rajasthan’s Sikar.

CM Gehlot said that his pre-scheduled 3-minute address was removed from the programme. However, the PMO responded that his speech has been slotted but Gehlot’s office informed the PMO that he would not be able to join.

In a long tweet, Gehlot stated that he would not be able to welcome the PM with his address, hence he would welcome Modi with his tweet. “Today you are visiting Rajasthan. Your office PMO has removed my pre-scheduled 3-minute address from the program, so I will not be able to welcome you through speech, so I heartily welcome you to Rajasthan through this tweet,” he said.

He underscored the partnership between the Centre and the state that has resulted in the July 27 event involving the inauguration and foundation-laying of 12 medical colleges. Of the total cost of Rs 3,689 crore, Rs 2,213 crore was contributed by the Centre and Rs 1,476 crore by the state, he added.

Gehlot also laid a list of demands to PM Modi. He asked for permanent recruitment of Rajasthani youth, especially Shekhawati, in the army as before by withdrawing the Agniveer scheme. He also said that the state sent a settlement proposal for nationalised banks over waiver of loans for farmers. The Rajasthan government would pay the farmers’ share, he added.

A decision on the resolution for the caste census must be taken immediately, he added. Gehlot asked for 60 per cent funding to medical colleges in tribal-dominated states, as well as the status of a project of national importance for Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

“I request you to take a positive stand on these demands and assure the state litigants today,” he said.

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी,

आज आप राजस्थान पधार रहे हैं। आपके कार्यालय PMO ने मेरा पूर्व निर्धारित 3 मिनट का संबोधन कार्यक्रम से हटा दिया है इसलिए मैं आपका भाषण के माध्यम से स्वागत नहीं कर सकूंगा अतः मैं इस ट्वीट के माध्यम से आपका राजस्थान में तहेदिल से स्वागत करता… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 27, 2023

To Gehlot’s tweet, the PMO responded that his name is very much there on the plaque of the development works, and that he is welcome to join the day’s programme. “Unless you have any physical discomfort owing to your recent injury, your presence will be deeply valued,” it said.

The Rajasthan CM had suffered an injury and fractured his toes last month. He slipped while returning to his room at his residence after a meeting.

Shri @ashokgehlot51 Ji,



In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join.



During PM @narendramodi’s previous visits as well you have always been invited and you have also graced those… https://t.co/BHQkHCHJzQ — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 27, 2023

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate six Eklavya Model Residential Schools in Udaipur, Banswara, Pratapgarh and Dungarpur districts of Rajasthan as well as inaugurate Kendriya Vidyalaya Tiwari, Jodhpur during the programme. He is also scheduled to address a public meeting in Sikar.

