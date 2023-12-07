Revanth Reddy to take oath as Telangana CM today; Gandhis, INDIA alliance leaders to attend

Revanth Reddy swearing-in ceremony updates: Anumula Revanth Reddy is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana today at Hyderabad's Lal Bahadur Stadium days after the Congress party registered a landslide victory in Telangana assembly polls 2023. The Congress party won 64 seats out of the total 119 seats in the Telangana polls and is now forming the government in the state. K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was far behind with 39 seats whereas the BJP and AIMIM won 8 and 7 seats respectively. The Communist Party of India bagged one seat in the November 30 elections.

Revanth Reddy oath taking ceremony today: Top points to know

1. Revanth Reddy will take the oath as the Telangana CM today at 01:04 pm.

2. Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as well as Congress leader Deepender S Hooda will attend the leader's swearing-in-ceremony.

3. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar are also expected to be in attendance.

4. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin will attend the ceremony. INDIA alliance leaders Omar Abdullah, D Raja and Derek O' Brien will also be present at the ceremony.

5. Sources within the Congress party told India Today that at least 5-6 ministers will be sworn in today along with Revanth Reddy.

6. The ministers who are likely to be sworn in today are Bhatti Vikramarka, Seethakka, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Thummala Nageswara Rao and Sridhar Babu.

7. Revanth Reddy was seen as a strong critic of the former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and had protested against the BRS government over several issues.

8. He was the Congress party's face against the BRS and KCR in the Assembly polls and led a spirited campaign.

9. In 2017, Revanth Reddy left N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party and joined the Congress.

10. He was appointed as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President in 2021 and replaced Uttam Kumar Reddy.

