Rift in INDIA alliance? Nitish, Lalu angry over Kharge's name as PM candidate, storm out of Delhi meet: Sources

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Yadav were angry over the proposal that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge should be named as prime ministerial candidate of the INDIA alliance, sources told India Today. Both leaders walked out of the alliance meeting held earlier in the day in Delhi, sources said, adding that they did not attend the press conference.

The INDIA alliance parties held their fourth meeting in Delhi to discuss issues like seat-sharing and campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

During the meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee proposed the name of Kharge as the prime ministerial candidate for 2024. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reportedly backed the proposal.

Nitish Kumar, who is credited with having brought the opposition leaders together to take on the BJP, was expecting to play a crucial role and become the convenor of the block. However, the alliance has yet to announce its convenor.

However, Kerala Congress leader PC Thomas said that Banerjee did not suggest Kharge's name. "While she spoke, Mamata Banerjee said that it would be good if we could project a Dalit PM. She did not say the name of any person. The matter was not discussed much because she spoke last."