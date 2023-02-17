scorecardresearch
Security increased outside UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Lucknow residence after hoax bomb threat call

As soon as the information spread, the security was increased outside the chief minister's residence, and a bomb disposal squad was called in. 

The bomb disposal team received information on Friday that a bomb had been discovered outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence. However, as they started investigating, they found out that the information was false, and officers who hurried to the scene declared there was no bomb.

As soon as the information spread, the security was increased outside the chief minister's residence, and a bomb disposal squad was called in. The area near the CM's house was also searched.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), information regarding the explosives was received at the Delhi Police control room, prompting an extensive search. However, nothing was discovered.

As per police, an informant informed the control centre regarding a bomb outside UP CM Yogi Adityanath's residence. In response to the call, a team arrived at the location and performed a search.

Police are currently investigating the incident and attempting to identify the person who made the bogus bomb call.

Published on: Feb 17, 2023, 7:35 PM IST
Posted by: Shubham Singh, Feb 17, 2023, 7:31 PM IST
