Liquor scam: In a setback for arrested AAP leader Manish Sisodia, a Delhi court on Saturday extended his CBI custody by two more days.

Liquor scam: In a setback for arrested AAP leader Manish Sisodia, a Delhi court on Saturday fixed March 10 for the hearing of his bail plea. The court has issued notice to the CBI, which today pressed for further custody of two more days.

Sisodia, who is accused of favouring liquor vendors by tweaking rules in now scrapped excise policy, was arrested on February 26 and was later sent to CBI custody till March 4. He was arrested after 8-hours of questioning. The CBI said he was not cooperating with the agency and was evasive during interrogation.

Granting the custody, the judge last week said that though the accused had joined the probe on earlier occasions, it had been observed that he had failed to provide satisfactory answers to most of the questions put to him during his examination. He has failed to legitimately explain the evidence which has surfaced against him during the probe, the court had said.

The court said some of his subordinates were found to have disclosed certain facts which could be taken as incriminating against him and some documentary evidence against him had also already surfaced.

India Today recently reported that during eight hours of questioning, Sisodia was confronted with evidence collected by the CBI, including documentary and digital evidence. The AAP leader, however, failed to defend himself, the sources claimed.

The sources further said that a few contentious provisions were added to the Delhi Liquor Policy which wasn’t part of the first draft. When asked about it, Sisodia failed to explain how those provisions were included in the final draft. On the changes made to drafts of the policy, Sisodia said: “I don’t know”.

According to the report, a statement by an officer who worked in the excise department revealed the role of Sisodia in tweaking the drafts. Forensic examination of seized digital devices reveals that these provisions were received on WhatsApp by an officer. There was no record of discussion/files in the excise department that shows how these provisions were included in the final draft.

(With inputs from PTI)

