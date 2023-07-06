Sharad Pawar as Baahubali, Praful Patel as Kattappa: NCP wing puts up ‘gaddaar’ poster

As the tussle between the Sharad Pawar-led faction and Ajit Pawar’s rebel group reached new highs, the student wing of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) strung up a poster outside the Delhi office depicting the iconic betrayal scene from the film Baahubali. The poster depicted a “gaddaar” stabbing another person in the back.

The scene from Baahubali was utilised by the Rashtrawadi Vidyarthi Congress to show Praful Patel as ‘Kattappa’, who stabbed Baahubali – in this case Sharad Pawar – in the back. The poster also had ‘gaddaar’ or traitor written in big, bold letters in Hindi.

"The whole country is watching traitors hidden among one's own. The public won't forgive such people," the poster stated without naming anyone.

Patel, a long-time aide of Sharad Pawar, joined the Ajit Pawar faction. In fact, he said at a meeting by the Ajit Pawar faction, "I went to the joint opposition meeting in Patna with Sharad Pawar and I felt like laughing when I saw the scene there. There were 17 opposition parties there, seven of them have only 1 MP in the Lok Sabha and one party has zero MPs. These parties claim they will bring change."

The Ajit Pawar faction claimed to have the backing of 31 MLAs, who attended the meeting called by the Ajit Pawar faction. On the same day, fourteen MLAs were present at the conclave addressed by Sharad Pawar.

The factional feud reached the doorstep of the Election Commission with the Ajit Pawar team filing over 40 affidavits of MLAs and MPs in support. The Sharad Pawar camp filed a caveat urging it to hear them first before passing any directive.

Ajit Pawar on Sunday led a vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to become deputy chief minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP government. Eight other NCP MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif, were sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde cabinet.

With the induction of nine ministers from the Ajit Pawar camp, the strength of the Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet has gone up to 29, leaving 14 posts vacant.

It was the second expansion of the state council of ministers after Eknath Shinde took charge of the government along with Devendra Fadnavis last June.

