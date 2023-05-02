Sharad Pawar to take 2-3 days to rethink his decision of quitting as NCP chief: Ajit Pawar

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said that Sharad Pawar will take two to three days to rethink on his decision of stepping down as NCP Chief.

This comes after Sharad Pawar’s nephew earlier in the day said that the veteran leader was supposed to announce his resignation on May 1 but had put it off due to the MVA rally. He added that the senior leader resigned due to his falling health and age issues.

“Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back. We should see his decision in the light of his age and health also. Everyone has to take a decision according to time, Pawar saheb has taken a decision and he won't take it back,” Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday.

Veteran politician Sharad Pawar on Tuesday declared that he would no longer contest elections. Pawar floated the NCP in 1999 after being expelled from the Congress for objecting to Sonia Gandhi staking her claim to the post of PM.

"I have decided to step down as the president of the NCP," Pawar said at the launch of the second edition of his autobiography Lok Maze Sangati.

"I have three years' tenure remaining in Rajya Sabha. I will not contest elections henceforth. In these three years, I will concentrate more on issues concerning the state and the country. I will not take any additional responsibilities. One must not be greedy," he said.

Several party leaders, including MLA Jayant Patil, broke down. Other MLAs declared their intention to leave the assembly.

