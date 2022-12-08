Shimla Rural Election Results 2022: Congress' Vikramaditya Singh retains seat

Shimla Rural Assembly Election Result 2022: Shimla Rural constituency, which is one of the 68 Assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh, went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh with 55.74 lakh electors, registered a voter turnout of 75.6 per cent in the assembly election 2022.

Congress' Vikramaditya Singh managed to retain seat in the region by defeating Ravi Kumar Mehta by about 13,000 votes.

Live Updates:

Himachal polls: Congress has taken a lead on 39 seats while BJP is leading on 26 seats. Meanwhile, Congress party workers have begun celebrating in Shimla after crossing the majority mark of 35 seats.

Congress' Vikramaditya Singh is now at 32,973 votes while BJP's Ravi Kumar Mehta is at 19,654 votes.

Congress manages to make a comfortable lead.

Congress' Vikramaditya Singh has secured 21,935 votes.

As per the latest trends in Himachal Pradesh, Congress is leading on 38 seats while BJP is leading on 27 seats.

BJP's vote share is 34% while Congress' vote share is 61% in Shimla rural constituency.

Congress candidate from Shimla Rural and former CM late Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh is leading with 8,627 votes. Voting continues.

While Congress leads on 34 seats, vote share of BJP is 44% while vote share of Congress is 42%, as per recent updates.

Congress' Vikramaditya Singh is leading from Shimla rural. BJP's Ravi Kumar Mehta is trailing.

In the Shimla Rural constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ravi Mehta is up against Congress representative Vikramaditya Singh and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominated Prem Thakur.

According to the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) report, Vikramaditya Singh, son of former CM Virbhadra Singh, is also the second richest person in the state with total assets worth Rs 101 crore.

A total of 412 candidates are in the fray and more than 5 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise. Shimla Rural, which is a legislative assembly constituency in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh, is one of the 21 seats won by the Congress in the 2017 Assembly election.

The state recorded a turnout of nearly 66 per cent on November 12 in the Assembly elections, a crucial test for the BJP hoping to beat precedent and return to power as well as for the Congress looking for electoral revival.

In the state, which has a record of overthrowing governments every consecutive term, the electoral contest is between the BJP, Congress and new entrant Aam Aadmi Party.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, Shimla Rural constituency saw Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh defeating BJP’s Pramod Sharma with a winning margin of 4,880 votes. A total of four candidates were in the fray in the last assembly elections.

In 2017, the Shimla Rural constituency had 71,915 voters, which includes 37,271 males and 34,644 females. As per the Election Commission of India, the Shimla Rural assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 52.6 per cent in 2017.

In 2012, Congress’ Virbhadra Singh defeated BJP’s Ishwar Rohal by a margin of 20,000 votes.

The Shimla Rural Assembly constituency - which falls under the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency - in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, saw BJP candidate Suresh Kumar Kashyap won the Shimla Lok Sabha Seat with a margin of 3,27,515 votes and defeated Congress representative Dhani Ram Shandil.

