Shiv Sena name, symbol row: 'Mogambo khush hua,' Uddhav Thackeray taunts Amit Shah

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday took a dig at BJP's Amit Shah after losing Shiv Sena name, symbol with an iconic line from the movie Mr India.

"Yesterday, someone (Amit Shah) came to Pune. He asked how things are going in Maharashtra. Then someone said it was a very good day, because the name and symbol of Shiv Sena was given to the slaves who came with us. So he (Shah) said very well, 'Mogambo khush hua'," Thackeray said at a public meeting in Mumbai's Andheri.

"These are the Mogambos of today. Like the original Mogambo, they want people to fight among each other, so they can enjoy power," Thackeray added.

"They are doing such low-level politics that they could even take away our 'mashaal' (flaming torch). They can steal the 'bow & arrow' but they can't take out Lord Ram from the hearts of people," the former Maharashtra CM said.

Thackeray also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying Shiv Sainiks saved Mumbai during the serial blasts of 1993, "Those talking of Hindutva now, where were they? Address not known. Now they brag about 56-inch chest. Where was that 56-inch chest then? He was sweating".

Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday told his supporters that the party's "bow and arrow" symbol has been stolen and the thief needs to be taught a lesson, a remark aimed at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Thackeray was addressing his supporters outside 'Matoshree', his residence at Bandra here before chairing a meeting of party leaders.

#WATCH | ...Someone who visited Pune yesterday asked how things were going in Maharashtra. Then, the same person said ' Very well, Mogambo Khush Hua'...: Uddhav Thackeray after losing Shiv Sena name, symbol pic.twitter.com/4ApPxlCDfi — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

In a big blow to Thackeray, the Election Commission (EC) on Friday allotted the name 'Shiv Sena' and its poll symbol "bow and arrow" to the group led by CM Shinde. This is for the first time that the Thackeray family has lost control of the party that was founded in 1966 by Bal Thackeray on the principles of justice for the sons of the soil. "The bow and arrow have been stolen. The thief needs to be taught a lesson. He has been caught. I challenge the thief to come out on the field with a bow and arrow and we will counter it with a flaming torch," Thackeray said.

Flaming torch is the symbol allotted to the Thackeray-led faction by the EC last year. The poll watchdog on Friday ruled that this symbol will remain with the Thackeray camp till the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad bypolls in Pune district. Byelections to these seats will be held on February 26. A large number of Thackeray loyalists gathered outside 'Matoshree' in a show of strength and raised slogans against Eknath Shinde and in support of Thackeray.

Thackeray asked his party leaders to tour the state and mobilise the cadre, a party leader said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed a "deal of Rs 2,000 crore" has taken place so far to 'purchase' the Shiv Sena party name and its "bow and arrow" symbol. He also told reporters that a builder close to the ruling dispensation shared this information with him. The Rajya Sabha member said his claim was backed by proof which he would disclose soon.

''I have reliable information that there has been a deal of Rs 2000 crore to get the Shiv Sena name and its symbol. This is a preliminary figure and is 100 per cent true. Many things will be revealed shortly. Never before this has happened in the country's history,'' Raut tweeted.

However, BJP leader Mungantiwar said such comments were an attempt to malign independent institutions like the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India.

The Shiv Sena broke its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party after the results of the 2019 Assembly polls were declared, claiming the latter had reneged on a promise to share the CM's post with it.

Uddhav Thackeray subsequently teamed up with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress to lead the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), till it fell in June last year after Shinde rebelled.