'Spoke my mind': Veteran craft artist speaks on row over praising PM after receiving Padma Shri Award

Karnataka-based veteran Bidri craft artist Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri, who was recently conferred with Padma Shri, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he proved him wrong as he used to think that the BJP government will not reward a Muslim.

The BJP leaders have shared a video where Quadri is seen praising PM Modi. He said that he never expected to win the honorable award after the BJP came to power in 2014. Quadri, who received Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, was seen shaking hands with PM Modi in the video.

"When your government came, I thought now the BJP government would not give me any award. But you have proved me wrong. I express my sincere gratitude to you," Quadri, 68, was heard saying in the video.

The PM was seen greeting the artist with a Namaste and a smile.

Qaudri’s quote has triggered a controversy in his home state, Karnataka, ahead of the state elections starting on May 10. Congress leaders have questioned the timing and said Quadri's statement seems to be ‘tutored’.

On Thursday, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said such a statement from a craftsman and its wide publicity proves that somewhere “BJP has made a concerted effort to get some benefits in the election”.

“I congratulate him and believe that many people aspire for the award as their work is so exemplary but don't get it. I would also say that had the UPA government been there in the 9 years, he might have got the award. But the statement seems tutored as many people must have given many statements but only this has been publicised by the BJP," Tiwari said.

Replying to the allegations, Qaudri in an interview to India Today said he spoke his mind after meeting the PM.

"I met the prime minister and spoke what I had in mind. I told him what I went through. During the Congress regime, I gave up my hope of getting a Padma Shri after repeatedly getting rejected for five years," Quadri told India Today.

The veteran handicraft artist said that during the Congress rule, he sent his work portfolios to the Karnataka government, development commissioner of handicraft, and even the Union Home Ministry, but nothing worked for him.

He added: "When the BJP government came, I was upset and gave up trying. But he proved me wrong -- this is what I told him. I never approached any individual politician. I used to work on my own and send my profile to the government. I never received any reply then but now they are replying and saying that I have been taught," Qaudri said on Thursday.

"I am 68 years old. Am I a child that I can be tutored?" Quadri said, adding that the timing of the award has no connection with the election as his name was announced in January and the process must have started last year.

"I have always voted for the Congress. But now I have a favour to return to the BJP government," Quadri added on Thursday.

Replying to the row, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said Tiwari's statement is an insult to Karnataka and to all Padma awardees. "Today the Awards have become People’s Padma but true to its character Congress Parivar attacks these people, Karnataka’s culture & art. Will they sack Pramod Tewari? Or else people will respond in Karnataka," the BJP leader tweeted.

