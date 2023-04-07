‘My mother does not live for recognition’: UK First Lady Akshata Murty's heartfelt note on Sudha Murty after her Padma award

UK First Lady, author and philanthropist Akshata Murty, who watched her mother Sudha Murty receive the Padma Bhushan during the awards ceremony on Wednesday, penned a heartfelt note on the philanthropist’s life. Akshata Murty, wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, said the way her mother, wife of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, has led her life is how she hopes to live in 10 Downing Street, official residence of the British Prime Minister.

Akshata Murty, in an Instagram post, said that she watched with unspeakable pride as her mother received the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu for her contributions in social work.

Murty said that on International Women’s Day last month, she reflected on her mother’s extraordinary journey from STEM to storytelling, and how her charitable efforts have served as the biggest inspiration for her.

“Always asking if she can be doing more, she has given back to her community countless times: founding and running a series of philanthropic organisations for 25 years; funding numerous literacy initiatives; and jumping into action to aid those most in need - many in the most remote parts of India - after natural disasters have destroyed their lives,” she said.

“My mother doesn’t live for recognition. The values my parents have instilled in my brother and me - hard work, humility, selflessness - mean she is always on to the next thing. But it was such a moving experience to see her have a moment of recognition yesterday,” said the UK First Lady.

Her brother and Sudha Murty’s son, Rohan Murty, who is the founder of Soroco, had also shared a post dedicated to his mother. He said in a social media post that while Sudha Murty loved the life of a teacher who taught computer science in a small women’s college in the 90s, but felt she could do more. “She often felt she was as capable, if not more, than my father or any of his colleagues at his work. But as I grew up, I watched her turn this desire into a more positive force. She re-grouped and eventually founded and ran Infosys Foundation for 25 years. Inevitably, when I was in high school, my mother was almost never home. She was constantly in the middle of relief work for floods, earthquakes, working with tribal communities in remote jungles, among other activities. I saw, first hand, how this work impacted lives, gave her meaning and purpose, and a tremendous satisfaction that this was the purpose of her birth -- to help those she can,” he said.

Sudha Murty was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for her contribution to social work. Murty said that she hopes the younger generation will take up social welfare as a vocation and emphasised on the need for continuous development of the nation.

Sudha Murty’s husband NR Narayana Murthy had received the Padma Shri in 2000, followed by the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

