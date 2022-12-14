Spurious liquor kills 17 in Bihar's Chhapra; CM Nitish Kumar loses cool in Assembly 

At least 17 people died due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar's Chhapra on Wednesday. The incident happened in the Doila village of Isuapur police station area and Yadu Mor, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Mashrak police station. Five people died in Doila.

News agency PTI reported that some people consumed liquor till late on Tuesday and fell ill after returning home. Eventually, five people died while two others were admitted to a hospital.

Today, the BJP, the principal opposition party in the state, targeted chief minister Nitish Kumar in the Assembly. BJP MLAs blamed the alleged 'nexus' between police and illicit liquor traders for the deaths in Chhapra.

Former deputy chief minister Tarkishor Prasad said the BJP has always supported the ban on liquor despite the fact that it was implemented while the saffron party was in the opposition. "But its implementation has been a complete failure," he said as per PTI.

Protesting over the incident, the BJP created a ruckus in the House. BJP's Samrat Chaudhary said the government was behind the sale of spurious liquor. He demanded that an FIR be lodged against the chief minister by the deceased's family members.

LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha also questioned the government's liquor ban in the wake of deaths.

Following the commotion in the assembly, Nitish Kumar lost his cool and screamed: "Kya ho Gaya, chup raho, bahut ganda kaam hai...kaise jeeto ho.”

"क्या हो गया"



नीतीश जी जहरीली शराब ने फिर से 10 से अधिक लोगों की जान ले ली, यह हो गया



भाजपा के नेताओं पर आपके चिल्लाने और तू-तड़ाक की भाषा से मुद्दा बदल नहीं जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/Z5uBZuoNWP — BJP Bihar (@BJP4Bihar) December 14, 2022

In Bihar, liquor is prohibited since 2016. The ban on liquor has opened the gates for the illicit sale of spurious liquor, which has caused scores of deaths.