Surat East Election Results 2022: Aslam Firozbhai Cyclewala takes a lead, bags 17,387 votes

Surat East Election Result 2022: Gujarat's Surat East Assembly constituency will see Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Arvind Shantilal Rana, who had also won the seat in 2017, battle it out with Congress' Aslam Cyclewala. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate Kanchan Jariwala withdrew his nomination.

Live Updates:

Aslam Firozbhai Cyclewala is leading with a total of 17,387 votes, followed by Arvind Shantilal Rana with 12,268 votes.

BJP is leading on 152 seats in Gujarat. It has grabbed over 50% of the vote share.

BJP's Arvind Shantilal Rana is currently leading from Surat East seat of Gujarat.

In the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017, BJP gained its hold on the Surat East constituency. Arvind Shantilal Rana won the election with 72,638 votes, while Congress' Bharucha Nitinkumar Thakordas secured 59,291 votes.

BJP also marked its win in the 2012 Assembly elections as Gilitwala Ranjitbhai Mangubhai defeated Indian National Congress's Pirzada Kadir Kayamudin by 15,789 votes. Even in 2007, BJP emerged victorious from the seat.

The Surat East constituency went to vote during the first phase of polling that took place on December 1.

A high-level drama unfolded before the election when AAP accused rival BJP of kidnapping its Surat East candidate Kanchan Jariwala and forcing him to withdraw from the poll race. However, later Jariwala claimed that he was withdrawing his name out of his own will, adding that he was “facing a threat to his life from his party and Congress candidate Aslam Cyclewala.”

With AAP out of the contest, it will be interesting to watch who will the voters of AAP support in the Surat East seat. Will the lotus bloom again or will it give an edge to Congress this time?

