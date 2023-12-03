Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023: Congress takes early lead in state, KCR trails in Gajwel, Kamareddy

The Congress is ahead of ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in Telangana, where votes are being counted on Sunday for the 119 assembly seats. According to early trends, the Congress has reached the half-way mark of 68 seats, while the ruling BRS is ahead on 35. If the trend continues, this will be the first time that the youngest state in India will see Congress in power.

The state went to polls in a single phase on November 30 and over 71 per cent voter turnout was recorded. According to most exit polls, including India Today-Axis My India, Congress has an edge over the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the state.

Telangana, which was formed in 2014, had seen BRS at the helm.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, who is seeking a third term as MLA from the Gajwel assembly seat, is trailing. He also trailing from the Kamareddy constituency.