'Those with lipsticks and bob cut hairstyles...': RJD leader's remark on women’s reservation sparks row; clarifies later

Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui stirred a controversy after he said women with lipsticks and bob-cut hairstyles would come forward in the name of the women's reservation bill. He made these comments while addressing an event in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the women's reservation bill which seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

During a special session of Parliament earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the law as "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam".

"Those with lipsticks and bob cut hairstyles would come forward in the name of women's reservation. The government should instead provide reservations for women belonging to backward communities," Abdul Bari Siddiqui said, according to an India Today report.

The RJD leader also advised his supporters to stay away from television and social media until the upcoming Lok Sabha elections conclude.

"You should stop watching the TV and spending time on social media without using your brains," he said.

Siddiqui also urged his supporters to fight for their share. "Let us resolve to remember the disrespect to our ancestors. We will educate our children and fight for our share," he said.

However, the RJD leader later clarified that his intention was not to hurt anyone.

"In that rally, hundreds of rural women were there... I used that language to explain to the rural women in their language. My intention was not to hurt anyone... If someone is hurt, I express regret... It was a gathering of extremely backward classes and I was teaching them... RJD had been in support of women's reservation since the beginning," he told news agency ANI.

(With inputs from Mani Bhushan Sharma, agencies)

