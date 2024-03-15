Trinamool Congress approaches EC, complains against newspaper advertisements by Centre

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India after the Centre published advertisements in newspapers boasting about funding allocation to the West Bengal government for different central schemes. The central schemes, such as PM Awas Yojana (PMAY), PM Kisan, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Antyodaya Anna Yojana, and others, have been a focal point of the BJP's campaign efforts.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal, Trinamool said that the Centre had inserted advertisements in some newspapers at the cost of public exchequer saying how much money had been given to the state and also cited certain points pertaining to central schemes like PMAY, MGNREGA and some others.

The advertisement said the Centre had released Rs 5.36 lakh crore to West Bengal in the last five years and also committed to the development of the state, while also mentioning "non-adherence" of the state government to follow guidelines which are meant to reduce corruption and ensure benefits reach the right beneficiaries.

The TMC said that these insertions "under the garb of government advertisements that had been done at the cost of public money had been made to advance the political agenda of the saffron party and to create a negative impression" about the West Bengal government.

TMC asked ECI to take necessary and emergent steps by passing appropriate directions against this.

(With PTI inputs)