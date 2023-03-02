Tripura election results: BJP's leads decline to 28 seats, Left ahead on 17, Tipra Motha on 13

Tripura election results: In a dramatic turnaround, the ruling BJP has fallen below the halfway mark and its lead has come down to 29 seats while the Congress-Left alliance is ahead on 16 seats. Pradyot Deb Barma's Tipra Motha Party, which is contesting for the first time, is leading on 13 seats. The counting of votes, which began at 8 am, is currently underway. The BJP is leading in Western, South, and North Tripura Tipra Motha is ahead in the ST-dominated region, which has 20 seats. Of these, Tipra Motha is ahead on 11 seats.

- Tipra Motha is the clear winner in the Tribal area, with leads on 11 of 20 seats.

- Tripura BJP president Rajiv Bhattacharjee is trailing by 493 votes in the Banamalipur constituency.

In Tripura, the BJP is expected to retain power for the second consecutive term. In the state, the saffron party is contesting in alliance with the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) of Prem Kumar Reang.

The BJP is contesting on 55 seats while the rest is with the IPFT. As per exit polls, the saffron party is favoured to win from 29 to 40 seats while the Congress-Left is projected to win 6 to 11 seats and TMP may bag 9 to 17 seats.

As per India Today-Axis My India, BJP is likely to win 36-45 seats while Congress-Left may have to settle with 6-11 and Barma's Tipra Motha 9-16.