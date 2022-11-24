News LATEST Politics Uddhav says Governor Koshyari is a 'parcel sent to Maharashtra via Amazon by Centre' Feedback

On November 22, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sparked a political controversy after he called Chhatrapati Shivaji an ‘icon of old era’ while speaking at a convocation ceremony of Babasaheb Ambedkar University in Aurangabad.

Following Koshyari’s remarks, a flurry of criticism spewed in from the opposition. Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena and NCP demanded the Maha Governor’s resignation.