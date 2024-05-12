UP Lok Sabha polls 2024 phase 4: Check voting date, seats, candidates, full schedule

Voters across 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will exercise their franchise in phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 13.

Voting will take place in Shahjahanpur (SC), Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi (SC), Misrikh (SC), Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah (SC), Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur and Bahraich (SC). In this phase, a total of 130 candidates are contesting for seats.

Among the 13 constituencies, Kannauj will see a contest between the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and sitting BJP MP Subrat Pathak. While in Unnao, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj (Swami Sachidanand Hari Sakshi) is contesting against SP's Annu Tandon (a former Lok Sabha MP from Unnao).

In the fourth phase, the BJP has fielded 11 sitting MPs. The party has also introduced new candidates Ramesh Awasthi and Anand Kumar from for Kanpur and Bahraich-SC seats, respectively.

From the INDIA bloc, the SP has nominated candidates in 11 Lok Sabha seats during this phase. Congress has put up Alok Misra for Kanpur and Rakesh Rathor in Sitapur.

Over 2.46 crore voters are eligible to exercise their voting rights in the upcoming phase of the Lok Sabha polls in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Across the country

The fourth phase of the current general elections is scheduled for May 13, encompassing 96 seats spread across 10 states/union territories. This phase includes the participation of voters from all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh and 17 constituencies in Telangana. Additionally, voting will occur in 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 8 in West Bengal, 8 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 each in Bihar and Jharkhand, 4 in Odisha, and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Notable contenders in this phase of electoral race include Madhavi Latha from Hyderabad, Telangana; Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar, Telangana; Giriraj Singh from Begusarai, Bihar; Y S Sharmila from Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh; Arjun Munda from Khunti, Jharkhand; Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol, West Bengal; and Yusuf Pathan along with Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary from Baharampur, West Bengal.

The remaining three phases of the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for May 20, May 25, and June 1. The declaration of results will take place on June 4, three days after the final phase of voting.