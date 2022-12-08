Vadgam Election Results 2022: Jignesh Mevani leads, BJP's Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela trails

Vadgam election results 2022: Jignesh Mevani is leading as of now from Gujarat's Vadgam whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela is trailing. In this year's Gujarat Assembly elections there were in total 2,95,281 eligible electors, out of which there were 1,50,173 male and 1,45,107 female voters. 1 registered elector was of the third gender.

In Vadgam 2022 elections, the female voter turnout was 966 for 1,000 male voters.

Jigneshkumar Natvarlal Mevani of IND had won in 2017 Assembly elections after defeating Chakravarti Vijaykumar Harkhabhai of BJP by a margin of 19,696. In 2017, IND had a vote share of 50.22 percent in this seat.

There were 11 candidates that contested in the 2022 elections from the Vadgam seat as compared to 10 candidates who contested in 2017.

Vadgam Assembly elections 2022: Name of the candidates:

Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela (BJP)

Dalpatbhai Dahyabhai Bhatiya (AAP)

Sundhiya Kalpeshkumar Rameshbhai (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen)

Solanki Rajanikant Hirabhai (BSP)

Jignesh Mevani (INC)

Dattulbhai Somalal Joshi (IND)

Dineshkumar Aljibhai Solanki (IND)

Bhatiya Piyushbhai Bhikhabhai (IND)

Maheswari Manjulaben Vanrajbhai (IND)

Dabhi Sharmishtaben Laljibhai (JD(S))

Jayshriben Dahyabhai Parmar (Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party).

As per the Election Commission, the estimated voter turnout in this seat for this year's Assembly elections was 66.21 percent as compared to 72.12 percent in 2017.

