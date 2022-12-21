WATCH: Amit Shah's angry response when TMC MP interrupts him in Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday got angry at TMC MP Saugata Roy after the latter interrupted him while speaking in Lok Sabha. Today, the minister was speaking on the drug issue in the country. He was in the middle of his speech on drug abuse issues and was interrupted by Roy. Shah stopped and told the TMC leader to stop interrupting and understand the gravity of the issue at hand.

The Home Minister chided Roy and said this kind of behaviour is neither good for his age nor suits his seniority. One leader from the opposition side asked Shah: "Aap krodhit kyun hote ho? (why do you get angry?)." To this, he said: "Krodhit nahi hota hu, samjhata hu (I don't get angry, I explain)."

Drug menace is destroying generations

Speaking in the Lower House, Shah said the drug menace is a serious problem that is destroying generations. He said the profits being made from the drugs are utilised for terrorism as well. The Home Minister said that his government has a zero-tolerance policy towards the issue of drugs and those countries promoting terrorism in India are using the profits from drugs for the same. "The presence of this dirty money also gradually hollows our economy," he said.

Shah said that all the states and Union Territories have to together fight against the drug menace. "We need to stop the entry of drugs through borders, ports, and airports. The Revenue Department, NCB, and anti-narcotics agencies have to work against the menace of being on the same page," he said.

Speaking on the steps the government has taken, Shah said the Centre mapped the drug network across the states. "No matter how big the criminal is, in the next two years there will be a situation that they will be behind the bars," he said, adding that the government's policy is very clear, those consuming drugs are victims but those involved in drug trafficking should not be spared.