West Bengal BJP leader Sabyasachi Ghosh held for running prostitution racket in Howrah

West Bengal BJP leader Sabyasachi Ghosh was arrested on Friday for running a prostitution racket in Howrah. The development comes amid the ongoing tussle between the saffron party and the ruling Trinamool Congress over Sandeshkhali, where several women have accused TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides of sexual exploitation.

On Friday, Trinamool Congress reacted to reports of the BJP leader's arrest and said in a post on X, "Sabyasachi Ghosh caught running a PROSTITUTION RACKET of MINOR GIRLS in his hotel in Howrah's Sankrail. The Police arrested 11 accused & rescued 6 victims from the spot. THIS IS BJP. They don't protect BETIS, they protect PIMPS!"

India Today reported that the ruling party in West Bengal has alleged that Bengal Police busted a prostitution racket that was operating in Sabyasachi Ghosh's hotel in Howrah.

BJP has been demanding the arrest of absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh who, along with his aides, is accused of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" women in the North 24 Parganas district town under coercion.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.