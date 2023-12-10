Who is Vishnu Deo Sai, the next chief minister of Chhattisgarh?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday appointed former minister and state party chief Vishnu Deo Sai as the next chief minister of Chhattisgarh. The state will have two new deputy chief ministers, but their names are yet to be finalised. Earlier, names of Renuka Singh and former chief minister Dr Raman Singh were doing the rounds, but Deo raced ahead of them to become the chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

Short Profile of the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai Ji:-



•Joined BJP in 1980

•Worked on grassroots in Chhattisgarh

•Instrumental in BJP wins in VS and LS in the state

•2 Terms MLA

•4 Terms MP

•2 Terms State President

•1 Term Union Minister



And now the… pic.twitter.com/ETljxACxSO — BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha (@BJPSTMORCHA) December 10, 2023

Deo, a prominent tribal leader, served as Chhattisgarh BJP chief from 2020 to 2022. He will be the second tribal chief minister after Ajit Jogi, who served as chief minister from November to December 2003.

Deo is a two-time MLA and four-time MP, and he was the Union Minister of State for Steel in the first Modi ministry. He won from the Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency four times and held the seat from 1999 to 2019. In the recently concluded assembly polls, Sai won from the Kunkuri Assembly constituency by defeating UD Minj of the Congress with a margin of 25541 votes.

Vishnu Deo is credited with having swung the tribal-dominated region such as Bastar and Sarguja in favour of the saffron party. The BJP bagged all 11 assembly segments in Sarguja and five of eight seats falling under the Bastar Lok Sabha seat.

On becoming the new chief minister, Sai said he was thankful to PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president JP Nadda for showing trust in him.

Speaking to the media, BJP's OP Chaudhary said Vishnu Deo Sai had been unanimously chosen as the leader of the legislative assembly. "We will take the state forward under his leadership. We fulfill the responsibilities decided by the party. Giving our 100 per cent, under the leadership of Vishnu Deo Sai we will take the state to new heights."

Renuka Singh, who was also in the race to become the chief minister, said: "I am very happy that Vishnu Deo Sai will be the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. This is the first time a party worker from the tribal community belonging to a farmer's family has been elected as the CM."

The BJP returned to power after dislodging the Congress led by Bhupesh Baghel. The saffron party, which had lost power in 2018 after 15 years of rule, bagged 54 of 90 seats with over 46 per cent vote share.